Whatever Happened To The Psychic Who Predicted JFK's Assassination?

Jeane Dixon was born Jeane Pinckert in Medford, Wisconsin in 1904 and later claimed she'd been gifted with psychic abilities since childhood. "I was always psychic," she said (via the Los Angeles Times). She grew up in California and in 1939 married James Dixon. The couple moved to Washington, D.C. in the 1940s, and there they ran a real estate company, per The New York Times. In the nation's capital, her career as a psychic took off. She became known as the "Seeress of Washington" and collected such high-profile friends and clients as Ronald and Nancy Reagen and South Carolina Senator Strom Thurmond, per The Washington Post and Reuters. According to "Mrs. Wakeman vs. the Antichrist: And Other Strange-but-True Tales from American History," she also met with President Richard Nixon at the White House in 1972. Dixon was also on a first-name basis with FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.

She had a daily syndicated astrology column, penned seven books, collaborated with Milton Bradley on a game, and continued to stay in the public eye until her death in 1997. Her predictions, which were often wrong, became more apocalyptic as she got older. Per The Daily Telegraph, she claimed the world would end around 2020.