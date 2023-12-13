Who Are Elvis Presley's Step-Siblings?

In the 1950s, Elvis Presley rose from a difficult early life to become one of the most famous people in the world. With the fame and fortune that his music brought him, he was able to buy the luxurious Memphis mansion and ranch known as Graceland, which would remain the primary residence of him and his family for the rest of his life.

When his mother died in 1958, a distraught Presley invited his father, Vernon, to live with him at the property. And when Vernon remarried in 1960, his new family — which included three boys from his wife's previous marriage — all came to live with the King. It was an unusual arrangement for a megastar, especially as Presley was by then in his mid-20s and a millionaire with the world at his feet — surely he could have bought a separate home for his father if he had been so inclined. But Presley was a family-centric man, and with the loss of his mother, he continued to hold on to those closest to him.

The three step-brothers — Billy, David, and Ricky — were just kids when they were first introduced to Presley, and they were reportedly confused by his celebrity. Little could they have guessed at the time that the brotherhood between them would become the center of their lives.