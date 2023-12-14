Yes, George Washington's Inaugural Bible Is Still Intact. Here's Where You'll Find It

Though the Founding Fathers were united on the issue of prohibiting a state church, they were believers in God, and many saw religion as a force for good in society. They also appreciated the pull of objects associated with momentous events. Per Jon Meacham's "Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power," Thomas Jefferson expected the desk on which he wrote the Declaration of Independence would be revered. "Politics as well as religion has its superstitions," he wrote. One wonders, however, if Jefferson would be as comfortable with the convergence of the two in the form of the Bible used in the first presidential inauguration.

That Bible, a 9-pound illustrated edition, is currently held by the St John's Lodge No. 1 Foundation in New York, which has made it available for museum exhibits, private viewings, and other inaugurations. But if a popular story is true, the Bible George Washington used to take his oath in 1789 is only part of American history due to poor planning. According to CBS News, the story goes that, while every other detail of the first presidential inauguration was attended to, no one thought to bring a Bible. The copy on hand at St. John's — a Masonic lodge — was hastily fetched and opened to a random page.

The lodge maintains that the use of its Bible wasn't an accident. It points out that the Masonic Bible would be neutral in tensions between denominations and avoid associating any one church with the government. The organization also maintains that the page Washington swore on — Jacob's blessing of his 12 sons — was symbolically appropriate and carefully chosen.