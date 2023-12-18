Weird Vaping Facts You May Have Overlooked

Marketed as a cool, less lethal alternative to cigarettes when they hit the North American market in 2008, e-cigarettes have taken off in a big, big way. By 2020, one in five high schoolers in the United States smoked vapes, which by 2022 equaled 2.5 million people countrywide. One in four smoked every day at that point, and 85% of them smoked flavored products other than straight-up tobacco. The tobacco industry has marketed heavily toward getting people hooked on vapes, especially younger people. As the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health reports, 56.3% of vape posts on Instagram in 2016 were marketing ploys, as compared with only 1.3% of traditional cigarette posts.

With so many people sucking down vape fumes and puffing out silky white clouds, the question begs: What the heck is actually in these things? What are people filling their lungs with? Are they safe? Dangerous? How do they even work? Where did the product even come from?

Some folks might be able to recount the e-cigarette basics, which Dr. Markus Nordlund at Philip Morris goes over on YouTube. In a nutshell, regular cigarettes combust ingredients using fire at a high temperature, which produces liquid and solid particles suspended in gas, i.e., smoke. E-cigarettes heat ingredients at a low temperature, which produces liquid only in gas, without the solid particles (mostly), i.e., an aerosol. Beyond that things get complicated, and if not completely bizarre, definitely unexpected.