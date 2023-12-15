The Strange Reason The Royal Family Is Weighed Before And After Christmas Dinner

The British Royal Family is more often than not discussed in terms of the various tabloid dramas that have engulfed the monarchy in recent decades. However, recent major royal events including the Platinum Jubilee, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and the coronation of King Charles III have reminded many of the defining characteristic of royalty: tradition. The coronation, for example, was a lavish affair involving a ceremonial sword, scepter, and orb, and a ritual performed by the Archbishop of Canterbury; similarly, the late queen's funeral was meticulously planned and involved an array of military salutes and countless other ritual flourishes as the nation said goodbye to the beloved monarch.

But tradition is also accompanied by what is known as royal "protocol," a litany of countless unwritten rules that dictate the day-to-day running of the monarchy and the behavior expected of the royals both major and minor. Royal watchers have reported, for example, that all royals must possess a black outfit while traveling in case of a sudden death, but that black should only be worn when mourning. Elsewhere, it was said that Queen Elizabeth II operated a signaling system involving her assistants, in which the placement of her handbag on a table meant she wanted to bring an event to a close. And there is also the bizarre fact that the royals are each weighed before and after their Christmas dinner. Though it is a light-hearted historical tradition, it is nevertheless apparently mandatory.