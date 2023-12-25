The Untold Truth Of The Roots

Before the Roots formed, Black Thought and Questlove were high school friends who shared a mutual passion and appreciation for music. Unquestionably, it was a relationship that melted their musical journeys into a unified path, but it also held major significance for another reason. As Black Thought revealed to NPR, his bandmate was there for him during one of the darkest moments of his life. While still in high school, Black Thought's mother was murdered. Expectedly, the event shocked him to the core, but he found solace in the power of music and Questlove's friendship.

"Music was there for me when I needed it to be, and Ahmir and his family was there for me," Black Thought said. "I was very much at a crossroads. I could have processed that trauma and the experience in the loss in a different way, and just been at a very different place today."

As Black Thought explained, many other North Philadelphia youths didn't believe in promising futures or lengthy lives as drugs ran rampant in the '80s. He understood how his life could have been derailed too, especially after such a traumatic event, but he chose a different road — one filled with music and his high school pal coming along for the ride.