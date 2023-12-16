The Disturbing 2020 Murder Of Hollywood Therapist Amie Harwick

There's nothing unusual about working as a therapist in Hollywood, but in the late 2010s Amie Harwick found herself to be a more prominent therapist than most. Having performed frequently as a dancer and burlesque artist specializing in fire-swallowing, Harwick became a well-known face at shows and parties in the fashion and entertainment industries. Her profile grew in 2018 when her relationship with the comedian Drew Carey became public knowledge. Though the pair separated shortly after, they remained close friends. Harwick also worked as an actress and producer in her own right, but therapy, particularly that focusing on relationships and sex, was her great passion, and she reportedly had many stars from the entertainment industry on her books. A guide to sex for women, which she published in 2014, suggested a successful career as an author was also ahead of her.

But in the early morning hours of February 15, 2020, Harwick was found critically injured on the ground under the balcony of her third-floor Hollywood apartment. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. An autopsy confirmed that she had been brutally attacked, strangled, and likely thrown from the balcony intentionally. The attack rocked Hollywood, with many famous figures who had benefitted from Harwick's expertise sharing their shock and disbelief that she had died in such a heinous manner. Tragically, though, it later came to light that the warning signs were all there and that the therapist had made steps to keep her attacker from her front door.