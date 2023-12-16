Once Upon A Time Bruce Willis Was Rumored To Be The Best Bartender In NYC

It's no secret that even the most gifted actors often have to work second jobs to support themselves as they take their first steps in the entertainment industry and seek out those breakthrough roles that might get their careers to the next level. And Bruce Willis was no different. In the 1970s and 1980s, Willis, who had studied drama at Montclair State University, was trying out for TV and movies. He gained several notable parts during this period, though it could be argued that his biggest role was behind a bar, where, serving actors and fishing for roles, he reportedly went by the name Bruno, according to former customer Glenn Kenny (per Decider).

In some ways, bartending offered Willis the stage and the audience he craved, and he was known for his wisecracking antics and extrovertedness. According to John Parker's "Bruce Willis: The Unauthorized Biography," Willis used to arrive to work on rollerskates and entertain the stars who used to appear at his bar down the years, including Cher and Robert Duvall. Willis's charm was legendary, and as well as entertaining his patrons he also became known for his powers of seduction. In an interview with Conan O'Brien in 2005, Willis admitted that a famous rumor that he once spent nine months sharing a bed with two women at once was indeed true (via YouTube).