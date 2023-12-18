This Is Where Ted Bundy Went To College

One of the most persistent myths about Ted Bundy is that of his intelligence. That serial killers as a group must be cunning geniuses is a popular but untrue assumption. According to Scientific American, those killers whose IQ has been tested rarely deviate from the general population average. Ann Rule, who knew Bundy in his college years, wrote in "The Stranger Beside Me" that his IQ was 124 on the standard Wechsler scale — high, but not at the level of genius. Deception got him many of his victims, and his oft-noted attempt to act as his own defense on trial was judged by one of his defense attorneys as self-sabotage (via "Defending the Devil: My Story as Ted Bundy's Last Lawyer" by Polly Nelson).

Bundy's reputation for brilliance may endure, in part, because of his background. His college career spanned multiple universities, beginning with the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington in 1965. Bundy was given a scholarship there, but within a year, he transferred to the University of Washington and threw himself into the Chinese language — convinced, Rule wrote, that it would be necessary knowledge in the near future. But that conviction didn't keep him there. According to a multiagency investigative report prepared after his death (via the U.S. Department of Justice), Bundy dropped out of Washington in 1967, sporadically attended Stanford University in California, and put in one semester at Temple University in 1969. It's part of the Bundy legend that, at this point in his life, he was unsuccessful in class and rejected by his first serious girlfriend.