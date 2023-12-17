This Living Plant Has The Ability To Control A Machete

Just in case war in the Middle East, war in Ukraine, global warming, fractious right/left sociopolitical divides, and the inescapable crush of inflation weren't enough, now we've got one more thing to worry about: "The Rise of the Machete Plants" (movie title pending). Yes, while some of the world's brightest minds put their efforts toward unraveling the secrets of the cosmos, delving into safe applications of artificial intelligence, and developing a more just and lawful society for all, other people ask: What if my fern could kill me?

Okay, when we say "people" we mean one guy: artist David Bowen. And when we say "fern" we mean philodendron (seen above). Details, details. Back in and August and September, 2022 (on Vimeo and YouTube), respectively, Brown posted a video of a wall-mounted, machete-wielding philodendron. The plant can be seen taking swings at the air with an honest-to-goodness machete gripped by a swiveling robot arm — and perhaps wondering why the human hasn't wandered close enough yet. How was this accomplished? With electrodes like those used in an EKG. As Vimeo reads, "The system uses an open source micro-controller connected to the plant to read varying resistance signals across the plant's leaves. Using custom software, these signals are mapped in real-time to the movements of the joints of the industrial robot holding a machete." Well, there you have it.

And what's the purpose of equipping plant life with the means of murder? As the David Bowen website shows, it's all in the name of art.