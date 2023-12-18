Why There Are Few Copies Of The Wicked Bible Left Today

Whether you're a believer, agnostic, or atheist, it is fair to say there are a few life lessons that can be learned from a copy of the Bible, which is considered a holy text in several world religions. The commandment "Thou shalt not kill" feels like something everyone can use, even though it's arguably self-evident from a moral perspective.

However, one infamous version of the text which has come to be known as the "Wicked" Bible goes against the grain when it comes to Biblical morality. In it, readers are given the command "Thou shalt commit adultery," subverting the creed of monogamy that exists in most world religions.

The immoral commandment occurred in thousands of copies of the King James Bible printed in the 17th century. Unsurprisingly, in the religious climate of the day, it caused a major stir, leading to the recalling and mass destruction of the offending copies. But not all copies of the "Wicked Bible," as it has since been dubbed, were given up, and today, the few that remain are priceless collectors' items.