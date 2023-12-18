Here's Why Traffic Jams Can Happen For No Reason

The rage is real, oh yes. For anyone who's ever been wedged in the center of a mass of packed motorway metal for hours on end, few things can be as frustrating. The sense of helplessness, the futility of car-bound wrath, the time of your one, precious life draining away like the gas in your tank — rage and exhaustion are the least of reasonable responses.

This is especially true if you're gazing down the road, looking for a reason — anything at all — that can explain the traffic jam. A big, multicar pileup with ambulances and police? Understandable. Some construction funneling all the cars into one lane? Exasperating, but at least it makes sense. But sometimes the jam just — whoosh! — vanishes and cars resume normal speed. What in the world? What happened? What was the cause? Damnation and hell upon the earth and all of its drivers!

Ahem. The reason for such "phantom traffic jams," as Vox calls them, will definitely not improve your road rage: faulty human judgment. Yes, at its core it's that simple. Phantom traffic jams start with one car, and one car only, and cascade from there. As a helpful, illustrated TED-Ed video on YouTube shows, one driver in close traffic gets nervous about hitting the person in front of them, taps the breaks, the person behind does the same, and before you know it, you've got a snake of clogged cars and flickering taillights for miles down the road.