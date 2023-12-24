What Happened To The Members Of The Von Erich Family?

The Von Erichs are one of the greatest wrestling families of all time, but their story is also one of the most heartbreaking. The family's wrestling roots stretch all the way back to 1952, when family patriarch Jack Adkisson Sr. began his pro wrestling career. Jack Sr. wrestled under the persona of Fritz Von Erich — an evil Nazi hailing from Germany — which proved surprisingly popular.

A giant and imposing figure, Jack Sr. experienced tons of success in the ring as Von Erich. While he was still wrestling, he had six sons: Jack Jr., Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris Adkisson. Of them, five — Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris — continued on in their father's footsteps and also wrestled under the Von Erich name. In addition, Kerry's daughter Lacey Adkisson and Kevin's sons Marshall and Ross Adkisson have kept the Von Erich name alive through the 21st century. Known for their long hair, impeccable physique, and outstanding showmanship, the Von Erichs have entertained wrestling fans for generations.

However, the Von Erich family's story has also been filled with personal anguish and tragedy, and by the time of Jack Sr.'s death in 1997, five of his six sons had already passed away before him, leaving Kevin as the only survivor. Looking back, this is what happened to all the members of the Von Erich family.

Content warning: The following article contains multiple mentions of suicide.