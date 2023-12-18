The Origins Of Kwanzaa Explained

The oft-described, much-celebrated, and sometimes exhausting triple-whammy of holidays that hits America at the end of the year goes off the count of Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. But that leaves out the other December holidays, Hannukah and Kwanzaa. The latter, despite being an American innovation, has been waning in popularity in recent years. Per NPR, public recognition of Kwanzaa was on par with Christmas and Hannukah in the 1980s and '90s, but the National Retail Federation found it was only celebrated by 2% of Americans as of 2012. According to USA Today, this figure was roughly the same in 2019.

But that still comes to millions of people observing the holiday, which has undergone significant evolution throughout its history. And that history is a short one, because of all the year-end holidays, Kwanzaa is the only one with a definite creator and year of origin. It was the 1966 brainchild of Maulana Karenga, a professor and political activist. Born Ronald McKinley Everett, he came of age as the last vestiges of European colonialism in Africa were being challenged on the continent, and the civil rights movement was developing in the United States (per Keith A. Mayes' "Kwanzaa: Black Power and the Making of the African-American Black Holiday"). Karenga changed his name in 1963, associated with Malcolm X, and in the 1960s became a prominent figure in the Black Power movement.

Karenga has since become a major figure in Afrocentrism, and he created Kwanzaa in that spirit. In his book on the holiday, "Kwanzaa," Karenga says he invented the holiday to affirm African culture and drive communal celebration among the African diaspora.