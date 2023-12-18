The Scariest Movie Of 2023, According To Science

For those of a certain persuasion, few things are as pleasant as a good horror movie. Maybe you're into the slow, creeping dread of an "I'm trapped with a monster" movie like the original "Alien" (yes, it was a horror movie — feel free to debate otherwise). Maybe you like straight-up blood-and-guts body horror. Maybe you dig the paranormal stuff, like "The Conjuring" series, or movies with priests shouting holy incantations at the vomitously possessed. Then again, a film or show need not be horrific simply because it contains knives and gnashing teeth, any more than a film or show that doesn't contain those elements can't be horrifying. To wit: Any reality TV show ever.

With so many different horror flavors, could viewers ever agree on which film is the most frightening? 2017's "Veronica" came close, as NME describes, no matter that it contained loads of derivative elements like an Ouija board and a possessed child. According to the Science of Scare Project described on MoneySuperMarket, however, 2023's scariest movie rankings saw a clear winner rise above the pack and induce the greatest overall fear: "Sinister," starring Ethan Hawke. And before folks say, "Yeah, but didn't that movie come out in 2012?" The rankings did not point to the scariest movie released in 2023 — only the scariest movie that people watched during that year, including older films. According to metrics focused on heart rate, "Sinister" scored a 96 out of a possible 100.