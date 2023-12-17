The Reason The Color Purple Often Appears On Banned Books Lists

It's a strange dichotomy when a book is simultaneously one of the most popular and the most banned in history. But such is the reputation of Alice Walker's "The Color Purple." The story of Celie and her family made Walker the first Black woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1983, and the BBC named the work one of the 100 most inspiring novels. But per the American Library Association, it is also the 50th most banned book in the United States based on the years 2010 to 2019. In the previous decade, it placed even higher.

According to the Banned Books Project of Carnegie Mellon University, parents have been the primary culprits behind bans on "The Color Purple," having successfully pulled it from many school libraries since 1984. The Politics and Prose Bookstore marks Oakland, California as home of the earliest challenge to the book's presence in schools. It was being read in an honors English class at a local high school, but objections were raised about the story's "troubling ideas about race relations, man's relationship to God, African history, and human sexuality," as well as "sexual and social explicitness."

The campaign against "The Color Purple" was led by school board member Darlene Lawson after a parent's complaint, according to UPI. Lawson was no fan of the book herself, putting her at odds with some of her fellow board members. But she did successfully secure a temporary ban in Oakland schools.