Why People Think The Muffin Man Was Actually A Serial Killer

Sooner or later, nearly everyone who grew up with the nursery rhyme "Ring Around the Rosie" learns the twisted theory behind its origin: That it's really a description of the bubonic plague, specifically the Great Plague of 1665. The explanation's popularity greatly exceeds its standing with folklore scholars. "The Oxford Dictionary of Nursery Rhymes" notes that the current lyrics weren't published until 1881, that the "fall" originally corresponded to a gracious movement, and that an old folk belief about children laughing roses applies just as well as the plague theory. Per Snopes, another factor working against the darker explanation is that, despite the rhyme's centuries-long history and variations, the plague theory didn't appear until 1961.

A similar tension between myth and scholarship exists with "The Muffin Man," another beloved nursery rhyme. In their book "The Singing Game," folklorists Peter and Iona Opie trace the written record of "The Muffin Man" back to 1820 and describe it as "the most eccentric of the eccentric ring games." The Museum of London explains its lyrics as a reference to the street sellers who offered cheap muffins and crumpets to poor Victorians. But a theory widespread on the internet posits a much blacker origin: A coded memory of London's first serial killer. According to the history page for the historic pub The White Hart, a baker named Frederic Thomas Linwood, a resident of Drury Lane, would use his wares to lure children into an alleyway and kill them. His victims, the pub claims, numbered 15 children and seven rival bakers between 1589 and 1598.