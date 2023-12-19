Here's Who Inherited Peter O'Toole's Estate After He Died

Peter O'Toole, the Irish-born actor as well known for his hard-partying ways as for his many film and stage performances, was dead. His family, including his ex-wife Siân Phillips and their daughters Kate and Patricia, his son Lorcan, and ex-girlfriend Karen Somerville, held his funeral just four days before Christmas in 2013, per the Daily Mail. That day, Kate and Patricia waltzed down the aisle of the Golders Green crematorium in North London in homage to their father who did the same at his mother's funeral, according to "Peter O'Toole: The Definitive Biography."

At the time, it appeared as if all was well with the family as they mourned the actor who rose to fame in the title role of "Lawrence of Arabia" in 1962. But just weeks later, the details of the actor's will became public, and a shocking revelation emerged. While O'Toole left sizable bequests to his children Kate and Lorcan, he had completely cut his youngest daughter Patricia out of his will, according to the Express.