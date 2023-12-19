No, John F. Kennedy Didn't Smoke Weed In The White House (That We Know Of)

There's a long, well-documented history of the Kennedy family presenting an ideal image that they often failed to match in their private lives, the one president from their clan very much included. While in the Senate and the White House, John F. Kennedy carried on affairs, hid the extent of his myriad health problems, and used insider knowledge to indulge one particular vice; just before he signed the Cuba embargo, he had an aide go out and fetch him 1200 Cuban cigars.

There have been claims over the years that Kennedy enjoyed another kind of smoke while in the White House, one that had been effectively criminalized since 1937 according to PBS. Kennedy is alleged to have smoked marijuana as president. The National Inquirer first published the story in 1976 (via The Harold Weisberg Archive), a story that tied his drug use to an affair with artist Mary Pinchot Meyer. Several authors have repeated the claim since, and pro-legalization memes of Kennedy smoking have circulated around the internet. Tommy Chong brought one to wider attention via an Instagram post in 2020.

Unfortunately for Chong and others who've shared the story, it has no verifiable evidence. PolitiFact and Snopes both investigated and came up short of any proof. And representatives from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library told both outlets that Kennedy's medical records made no mention of marijuana.