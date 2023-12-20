What Happened To Serial Killer Gary Hilton, Aka The National Forest Killer?

Overhead search helicopters scanned the deep woods of Blood Mountain for a missing hiker. On the ground, a massive search party including law enforcement officers with tracking dogs scoured the rugged North Georgia terrain, according to The Atlanta Constitution. On New Year's Day, 2008, Meredith Emerson went hiking and never returned. Police soon had a suspect in her disappearance in custody. His name was Gary Michael Hilton and he would eventually admit to murdering the 24-year-old hiker and would tell them where to find the body. "The head will be missing," he told the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (via "Real Life Nightmare").

This wasn't the first murder Hilton had committed. Besides the case in Georgia, he would appear in court in both Florida and North Carolina for three other murders all involving hikers, according to The Charlotte Observer. As in the Emerson case, Hilton often robbed, kidnapped, killed, and then dismembered his victims to forestall identification, per Oxygen. He also hid their remains in national forests leading to his moniker as The National Forest Killer. Today, Hilton, 77, sits on death row in Florida awaiting his end.