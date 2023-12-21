Why People Are Comparing Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger To Ted Bundy

The alleged crimes of Bryan Kohberger have shocked the people of Idaho and made headlines around the world. He is accused of committing four murders on November 13, 2022, in the student town of Moscow, Idaho, the first the town has experienced since 2015. The Washington State doctorate student — who was arrested near his family's home in Pennsylvania some 2,400 miles from the crime scene — is accused of carrying out the horrific attack in an off-campus student house in the middle of the night.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, those killed were best friends Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, as well as Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20. All four were students at the University of Idaho who were stabbed to death while they were sleeping, while two others in the house were not attacked. One of the survivors claimed that she encountered the killer and described a tall, slim figure wearing all black who left through a sliding door before the victims' bodies were discovered. Police told the Daily Mail that the scene of the chilling quadruple murder was the "worst we have ever seen." However, true crime experts have found comparisons between the heinous slayings and those committed by one of America's most notorious serial killers: Ted Bundy.