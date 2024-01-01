What New York's Danceteria Was Really Like

In the early 1980s, the New York City nightclub scene was doing the messy work of reinventing itself. Midtown Manhattan's Studio 54 closed its doors in February 1980 — the final blow that sent the disco era to its sparkly grave. Down in the Bowery, CBGB was ditching its new wave and radio-friendly punk roots in favor of faster, meaner hardcore sounds, and in Chelsea, the Roxy would soon evolve from a roller disco to a center of hip-hop and B-boy culture.

Out of this churning sea of death, rebirth, and cross-pollination rose Danceteria, a now-legendary nightclub whose history spanned 13 years and three New York City locations. If you're familiar with the club at all, you probably know it as an incubator for era-defining figures such as Madonna, the Beastie Boys, and pop artist Keith Haring. There was hedonism, of course — at one point, employees had to rig special sheets of lucite to keep cocaine out of the AV equipment — but there was also a strong sense of community and a commitment to artistic expression.

"I would call Danceteria a nation," DJ Mark Kamins told historian Tim Lawrence during a 2008 interview. "It was a new country, a new world, a special moment in time... Danceteria was one of those moments in history where everybody was at the same place at the right time, and everybody just fed off each other." From the dance floor to the rooftop, here's what awaited you during a night at Danceteria.