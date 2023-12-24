Who Inherited Mae West's Money After She Died?

Paul Novak had a series of name changes before and after he met Mae West and became one of several members of her all-male chorus line during her Las Vegas act in the 1950s, according to The Guardian. He started life as Chester Ribowsky and fought in World War II before becoming a professional wrestler as Mr. Baltimore. He then changed his name to Chester Krauser. After the strong man began his long-term relationship with Mae, he again changed his name, this time to Paul Novak. He took care of Mae as she got older and was, in the words of the Los Angeles Times, "her husband in everything but name."

In the will, he's listed by his birth name, which led both The New York Times and the AP to erroneously report that he had been left out. He recalled in "Mae West: Ain't No Sin" that Mae had told him to get a lawyer to update her will to give him more, but he kept putting it off. "I guess I thought she would live forever," he said. He sued the estate and in May 1982 settled for $91,000 in cash and stocks, per The Sacramento Bee. A year after her sister's death, Beverly Arden also had a stroke and moved out of the ranch in the San Fernando Valley Mae had bought her father back in the 1930s. After she left, souvenir hunters ransacked the home and looted it. Arden died in March 1982, and Novak followed in 1999.