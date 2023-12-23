The Only Times The Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop Was Cancelled

There's been a celebration in Times Square to ring in the new year since at least 1904, and the ball atop One Times Square has been a part of it for nearly as long. The first such ball — a wood-and-iron decoration — was installed in 1907 to mark the beginning of 1908 and was inspired by the time ball installed at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich in 1833 to help ship captains set their watches (per Times Square's official website). New York's purely decorative ball might not keep ships on time, but it's become as much a part of the city's iconography as the Empire State Building, Central Park, and an ongoing war with Chicago over how to make pizza.

Seven different balls have topped One Times Square since 1907, each one an update of materials, lights, and energy. And the balls have had a nearly unblemished record since 1907 — neither weather nor national tragedies nor even a global pandemic have stopped New York from dropping the ball on New Year's Eve (though The New York Times reported that the COVID-19 pandemic did restrict the crowds in Time Square). The only thing that's ever stopped the ball from dropping is World War II — at the end of 1942 and 1943, Times Square and all of New York City were dark as part of the war effort.