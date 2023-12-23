Who Inherited Joan Crawford's Money After She Died?

With countless movies that are today considered classics of the Golden Age of Hollywood, actress Joan Crawford's screen legacy has never been in doubt. Her role in "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" has remained particularly memorable for generations of viewers, while her Oscar-winning performance in "Mildred Pierce" — released in 1945, 20 years into her career — is considered her creative zenith. However, though she was revered as an iconic screen presence, her reputation for being a difficult personality off-screen has certainly grown since her death on May 10, 1977.

Her much-publicized public feud with her "Baby Jane" co-star Bette Davis — who, it must be said, seemed to have the upper hand over Crawford in terms of crowd-pleasing snipes against her rival filmstar — damaged her image during her lifetime. But nothing compares to the shocking last will and testament she left behind, which excluded two of her four children. The year after she died, her adopted daughter Christina released the memoir "Mommy Dearest," which seemingly went some way to illuminating the callous decision. Nevertheless, the exact nature of Crawford's relationship with her children remains contentious.