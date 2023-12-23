Did John F. Kennedy Jr. Have A Relationship With Princess Diana?

The affairs of JFK may have been kept from wide public knowledge in his lifetime, but now they're as much a part of the mythology surrounding his presidency as the Bay of Pigs and the Cuban Missile Crisis. The stories of his infidelities have outstripped verifiable facts; his dalliance with Marilyn Monroe was so brief that her biographer Donald Spoto (via "Marilyn Monroe") felt it couldn't even constitute an affair. But it does appear to have happened, along with plenty of other reported encounters.

A reputation for a wandering eye attached itself to JFK's son as he came of age, though not quite in the same way. Part of John F. Kennedy Jr.'s allure to the press was his status as a bachelor, and he was even dubbed "America's most eligible bachelor" in 1986 by People magazine (via UPI). But when he tied the knot with Carolyn Bessette, he appeared to outside observers to remain a faithful husband. In his 2019 book "America's Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.," Kennedy Jr.'s friend Steven M. Gillon insisted that the politician, while troubled by his stormy marriage at times, was determined not to be the philanderer his father was.

Yet in the years since his and Bessette's untimely deaths, rumor has suggested he might have had at least one affair. It was reported by The Sun in 2005 and lingers around the internet (via NBC News). The story goes that Kennedy, a family often called America's royalty, carried on with a member of the British royal family: Princess Diana.