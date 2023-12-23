The Reason Your Dog Howls At Sirens, According To Science

We have long known that canine senses are different from humans. Dogs are famous for their incredible sense of smell, estimated to be between 1,000 and 10,000 times more powerful than a person's, depending on the breed. They also exhibit neophilia —the desire to seek out and examine new smells they encounter in the world around them, as anyone who has ever walked a dog is sure to have witnessed.

While dog hearing isn't quite as impressive as their sense of smell — or as vital to their everyday lives — it is still noteworthy for being able to pick up what average humans can't. Dogs' hearing has evolved to help them locate prey, which historically would have been small mammals and birds. Some breeds, such as Labradors, are specially bred to have excellent hearing. Compared to humans, their hearing range is far higher in terms of pitch and somewhat more sensitive.

This has led some owners to conclude that certain prolonged sounds, such as those from sirens, may cause dogs pain, and that when they howl, they are expressing discomfort. However, certified dog behaviorist Pat Miller told Great Pet Care that unless a dog displays other symptoms, such as trembling or hiding, they are unlikely to feel pain when howling at a siren.