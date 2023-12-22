Where Does Catholicism's Midnight Mass Come From?

It's that most wonderful time of year again: Snowmen, Santa, Christmas trees, Mariah Carey, and of course, annual visits to that place you might otherwise never think about, church. Yes, Christmas is indeed the time when many of the faithful emerge to fulfill their religious responsibilities for the year. According to Lifeway Research, 48% of Protestant pastors report that Christmas Eve is their fullest service of the holiday season, with attendance building to that point and then sharply dropping off afterward.

On the Catholic side of things, Crisis Magazine reported that 64% of Catholics went to Christmas mass pre-COVID. But Catholics have more rules and greater ritualistic complexities to contend with. The National Catholic Register, for instance, reports that in 2023 the duly pious need to attend a separate Sunday mass aside from a usual Christmas mass because Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday. Got that?

At the same time, Catholics have options. The Archdiocese of Detroit — one archdiocese out of 35, nationwide — has an honest-to-goodness Mass Finder where folks can peruse nearly 800 Christmas Eve services throughout the day at 3:30pm, 4:00pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm, 5:00pm, etc.

And then there's that most iconic of Christmas masses: The Midnight Mass, which The Pillar says Pope St. Sixtus III started in 440 C.E. in the Church of St. Mary Major in Rome. Honoring the traditional birth time of Jesus at midnight, this "mass during the night" has continued and evolved since then.