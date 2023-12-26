What We Know About Serial Killer Jack The Ripper's First Victim

The last time Mary Ann Nichols had been seen alive she appeared to be inebriated. A friend saw her teetering down Whitechapel Road around 2:30 a.m., according to The Morning Post. It was Friday, August 31, 1888, and Nichols was about to step into history as serial killer Jack the Ripper's first known victim. An hour later. Charles Cross, a delivery driver heading to work, saw what he believed to be a tarpaulin tossed in a doorway on Buck's Row, but realized it was a woman, per History. He and another delivery driver went to investigate. It was so dark they didn't even notice that someone had slit her throat, per Cross's testimony at the inquest (per The Morning Post). Believing she was either "dead or else drunk," they left to go find a police officer and report what they'd seen.

Nichols was the first but not the last of Jack the Ripper's victims. There were at least four others that followed and all of them were similarly destitute. Nichols' dingy clothes and meager possessions — a "comb," "white pocket handkerchief," and a "broken piece of a mirror" — helped tell the sad story of her circumstances (via Casebook: Jack the Ripper). But once, she had a stable home life with a husband and five children.