Robert Downey Jr.'s Tragic Real-Life Story

Plenty of celebrities have had their share of ups and downs, but perhaps none have experienced higher highs or lower lows than the great Robert Downey Jr. The son of avant-garde filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., Downey has been in the public eye seemingly forever; as a young man in the '80s, he experienced a precipitous rise to fame due to the fact that even then, he absolutely radiated charisma and talent. After becoming a critical darling and flirting with the A-list in the early '90s, Downey's personal and professional life unexpectedly, and shockingly, cratered — thanks to a massive, terribly persistent issue with drugs and alcohol that took him over a decade to fully overcome.

As you may be aware, overcome it he did. In 2008, not in spite of his checkered past but because of it, he landed the role of the similarly troubled genius, playboy, billionaire philanthropist Tony Stark in the very first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Iron Man." Just four years later, he would be the highest-paid actor in the world, a title he held for several years afterward. Speaking with Vanity Fair in 2023, his wife Susan Downey said, "He's been through a lot of scenarios, both in life and in work, and has survived a lot ... All of the stuff that made him wonderful and weird when I met him, and made him someone unlike anyone I've ever known, is still who he is today."