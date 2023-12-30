Whatever Happened To OJ Simpson And Nicole Brown Simpson's Kids?

"Trial of the century," "Dream Team," "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit" — the catchphrases and descriptors of the O.J. Simpson trial have long since displaced the substance of the case in the public consciousness. Add to that comedians' quips, throwaway references, and parody after parody, and the whole thing can seem like a spectacle of pop culture. But behind all the laughs and commentary, there is still the fact that Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown, a woman who endured a long history of domestic abuse, was brutally murdered (per The Washington Post). And according to Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor of the case, the bid for justice on her behalf was complicated by Simpson's celebrity and a volatile period in Los Angeles history (per Vox).

By the time of their divorce in 1992, only two years before Brown's murder, she and Simpson had been married seven years, and they had two children together — a boy and a girl. Per Court TV News, Simpson put the children into the custody of Brown's parents after her death and his arrest, with the understanding that he could move to regain guardianship upon release. His effort to do so created another protracted legal battle, as even after his petition was granted in 1996, Brown's parents continued to seek permanent custody (per the BBC).

Those children are grown now, as are Simpson's three children by a previous marriage. All have kept out of the intense spotlight trained on their father and family, but the continued fascination with Simpson hasn't allowed them to entirely escape notice. Here is what became of O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown's children.