Who Was Serial Killer Oscar Ray Bolin Jr. Married To?

There are many examples of convicted criminals who find love in prison. In fact, crime writer David Lohr said in HuffPost that "inmates convicted of the most heinous crimes tend to attract the most love interest behind bars." Ted Bundy, Charles Denton "Tex" Watson, Angelo Buono, and Charles Manson were all so lucky — as was serial killer Oscar Ray Bolin Jr.

Bolin murdered Teri Lynn Matthews, 26, Natalie Blanche Holley, 25, and Stephanie Collins, 17, in Tampa Bay in 1986. As reported by the Tampa Bay Times, he was also linked to the rape and strangulation of two women in 1987. In fact, it was while he sat in prison for the former that he was linked to the three murders. He was executed in 2016 after 28 years behind bars.

Despite his heinous crimes, he married his lawyer, Rosalie Martinez, while in prison, and they stayed together until his death — about 20 years. Here's her story.