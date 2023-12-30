Here's Where Nelson Mandela Is Buried

Nelson Mandela had gone from political prisoner to South Africa's first democratically elected president in his long life. But on December 5, 2013, the 95-year-old who helped dismantle the racist apartheid system in his country was struggling to breathe, according to The Guardian. With his wife Graça Machel and ex-wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by his side, he died peacefully after an ongoing lung infection that he'd been fighting for two years, per the Los Angeles Times.

Amid worldwide praise for the Nobel Peace Prize winner, his nation held a national mourning period that ended with Mandela's burial where he had grown up — the village of Qunu in the grasslands of the Eastern Cape, per the Associated Press. They lowered his flag-draped coffin into the ground. "Yours was truly a long walk to freedom and now you have achieved the ultimate freedom in the bosom of your maker," Brigadier General Monwabisi Jamangile solemnly intoned during the funeral. "Rest in peace."