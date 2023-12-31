The Confusion Surrounding Loretta Lynn's Age (And Why It Matters)

What's a little white lie between celebrities and the public? Plenty of actors and musicians have fudged the truth for the sake of a good story, a good gig, or a personal issue. Walt Disney spun a fanciful yarn of how he met his trusted matte artist Peter Ellenshaw (to Ellenshaw's lifelong frustration), Eddie Redmayne could've gotten himself killed through a fib about his horsemanship for a part, and Jim Morrison preferred to tell people his parents were dead rather than publicly talk about his estrangement from them.

Against a lie like that, Loretta Lynn subtracting three years off her real age seems a minor thing. In her autobiography "Coal Miner's Daughter," the country music star claimed that she married her husband, Doolittle "Doo" Lynn, when she was just 13 years old. Per Britannica, she long gave her birth year as 1935. But a little investigative reporting by the Associated Press in 2012 found her birth certificate, which listed her birth date as April 14, 1932. That would put Lynn at just shy of 16 years old at the time of her marriage in 1948.

AP noted in its coverage that Lynn was in good company among the famous who've fudged their age — she wasn't the first or the last to shave off a few years. And three years wouldn't make that much of a difference if some of the works most associated with Lynn, including her memoir, didn't hinge on the story of her wedding at 13.