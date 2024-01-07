The Chilling Story Of Christine Paolilla, The Teen Who Murdered Her Friends

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Just as midday was turning into afternoon on July 18, 2003, a series of gunshots rang out on the 3700 block of Millbridge Drive in Houston, Texas' Clear Lake neighborhood. Though their identities would not be discovered for years, the sounds were emanating from the guns of 17-year-old Christine Paolilla and her boyfriend at the time Christopher Lee Snider, and they were in the process of murdering several people. Their victims were four friends, Tiffany Rowell, Rachael Koloroutis, Marcus Precella, and Adelbert Sanchez, who were between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.

Their bodies would not be found for hours, and when police walked into the house the crime scene they discovered was exceedingly grisly. The TV was still playing cartoons as investigators carefully stepped around the four dead kids and blood-soaked scene, desperately hunting to find any clues that could tell them what had happened. When Rachael's father George Koloroutis arrived at the scene officers had to restrain him because he was so distraught, and the other families were also devastated.

Answers would not come quickly. It would take more than three years until any arrests were made. In the end, Snider would wind up dead and Paolilla was given a life sentence in prison, but all six families were shattered by the events that Friday night. Looking back 20 years later, this is the chilling story of Christine Paolilla, the teen who murdered her friends.