The Tragic Story Of Marianne Bachmeier And The Murder Of Her Daughter

On March 5, 1980, 7-year-old Anna Bachmeier was playing hooky from school in her hometown of Lübeck, West Germany. Per OK Bliss, she'd fought with her mother that morning and went over to a neighbor's house to play with his cats. That neighbor was Klaus Grabowski, a 35-year-old butcher with a criminal record of child abuse. He had, according to NDR, voluntarily submitted to chemical castration to secure his release from a psychiatric hospital, but he was later given judicial approval for hormone treatment to restore his libido.

Grabowski held Anna captive in his basement for several hours. During this time, he said that she threatened to extort money from him by threatening to tell her mother that he had abused her. It was fear of going back into custody, he later claimed, that drove him to strangle Anna with a pair of his fiancée's pantyhose, put her in a cardboard box, and leave her by a canal. That, and an alleged hormonal imbalance caused by his therapy, formed his defense after he was turned in by his own fiancée (per Unliad).

It couldn't be proven with certainty that Grabowski had abused Anna before killing her. But Anna's mother, Marianne Bachmeier, was disgusted hearing his statements. On March 6, 1981, during Grabowski's trial, she smuggled a gun into the courtroom and shot him six times in the back, killing him. It's one of the most famous stories of vigilante justice in the 20th century, but one that was quickly complicated in the West German media by Marianna's past.