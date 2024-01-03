The Final Meal Of Serial Killer Velma Barfield

If you only had one more meal left to eat in this life, what would it be? Would you go for some ostentatious spread of foie gras and truffle soup? Spicy chana masala with vegetable biryani and a couple samosas? A bunch of al pastor tacos? Or would you do as many death row inmates have done and opt for the ever-classic hamburger and fries combo, or maybe just a big ole' pepperoni pizza?

Well, if you're an inmate on death row you might have fewer choices for a last meal than you think. As MyLawQuestions outlines, it's not the case that a maître d' with a cloth napkin over their forearm saunters into an inmate's cell and asks, "And what will you be having tonight?" There are rules about what inmates can order that vary by state. Usually requests for last meals have to be restricted to whatever a prison has on hand — no food from the outside. Cost is an issue, too, and in some places the meal can't exceed $40, for instance. Oh yeah, and no tobacco or alcohol.

But out of all available choices for a final earthly feast, why oh why would someone choose trash from a vending machine? As Crime Museum says, this is exactly what Velma Barfield ate before receiving a lethal injection on November 2, 1984. She'd murdered one person after another with rat poison, and before the end ate only a Coca-Cola and a bag of Cheez Doodles.