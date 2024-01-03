Whatever Happened To Rachel Dolezal?

Thanks to the enormous impact of the Black Lives Matter movement, the 2010s was a decade when America was forced to confront ongoing racial discrimination in the wake of continuing police brutality against Black Americans. The effect of the movement is still felt today. But there are other race-related news stories that emerged during the decade that generated debate long before Black Lives Matter became a force for change. One of these was the shocking story of Rachel Dolezal, an African Studies instructor at Eastern Washington University who was also the president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP. In 2015, it was revealed that Dolezal, who had represented herself as a Black woman with a Black father, was actually born to white parents — a fundamentalist Christian couple in rural Montana.

The truth of her identity came in a local news interview in which an interviewer asked a surprised Dolezal whether a Black man she had claimed was her dad was biologically related to her. Noticeably stumped, Dolezal pushes back against the question and then walks out of the interview after being asked whether her parents are white. The story baffled many who heard it, and Dolezal became fodder for countless comedy shows in the following months. But her lies also understandably provoked a wave of anger, particularly among African Americans, and she has remained a pariah of the community of which she was formerly a part.