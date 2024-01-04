Why Everyone Mistakenly Thinks Jackie Kennedy's Inauguration Outfit Was Blue

At this point, countless articles, books, documentaries, films, and more have cataloged the immense impact Jackie Kennedy left on the Office of the First Lady of the United States. From her White House interior design to the public poise expected of presidential spouses, her establishment of mainstays like the White House Rose Garden to her oft-cited, admirably elegant fashion sense: Kennedy set a very high bar in a very short time.

When thinking of notable Jackie Kennedy outfits, many people might sadly imagine the pink suit that she wore on the day that JFK was assassinated in 1963. Others might think of her iconic "pillbox" hat, a circular, flat-topped accessory that Kennedy popularized during her time as first lady. Many outlets have analyzed Kennedy's fashion choices throughout the years, including dress patterns and colors, jewelry and other accessories, how these corresponded to different occasions, etc.

And then there's the blue dress that Kennedy wore during her husband's inauguration — or "duck-egg blue," as CNN describes it. At least, folks think it was blue ... right? Well, surprise, surprise. As we can see on the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum and a Pinterest photo comparison, the "overblouse dress" wasn't blue at all. It was a subdued, dark cream closer to beige than white. CNN says the mistake possibly stems from an issue of Life Magazine featuring Kennedy in a similarly cream-colored dress on the cover, but a blue dress inside.