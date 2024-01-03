What Happened To Natalia Grace?

Accusations made by the Barnetts against Natalia Grace didn't just concern her age (per In Touch). The family also cast doubt over whether their adopted daughter was actually Ukrainian and claimed that she threatened to kill them. In the years since, Grace has made efforts to clear her name and prove that she was in fact a child when the Barnetts abandoned her and left for Canada.

In 2019, Michael Barnett was put on trial on four charges relating to neglect of a dependent, during which time the Mans testified that Grace was indeed a child when she was abandoned, and the idea that she was somehow dangerous was a fabrication (the charges were later dismissed, per the Journal & Courier). In an appearance on "Dr. Phil," Grace and the Mans discussed the possibility that the Barnetts' story may have been inspired by the 2009 horror movie "Orphan," in which a 9-year-old adoptee turns out to be an adult serial killer.

One major revelation that has emerged through Grace's recent bout of media exposure involves a DNA test that she undertook to verify her actual age. As shown in the ID documentary series "The Curious Case of Natalia Grace," the test confirmed Grace is currently in her early 20s, and that she was therefore a child when the Barnetts abandoned her in a Lafayette apartment in 2013, per The Messenger. This result mirrors the findings of a dentist who examined Grace in 2013 and discovered that she still retained a number of her baby teeth at the time and was therefore likely under the age of 10.