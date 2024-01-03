Who Is Crown Prince Frederik Of Denmark?

The 20th century was not kind to monarchies. World wars, revolutions, referendums, and forced abdications toppled crowns from China to Portugal. But in Europe, pockets of royalty lingered as the ceremonial component in parliamentary democracies. Among the countries that have retained their crowned heads of state into the 21st century is Denmark, where the House of Glücksborg has reigned since 1863, per The Royal House (Kongehuset in Danish). For the past 52 years, the Danish throne has been held by Margrethe II, who has not only been queen for all that time, but also an internationally recognized illustrator and designer who contributed to film, ballet, and the Danish edition of "The Lord of the Rings" (per The Hollywood Reporter).

Less constrained by court etiquette — and less pilloried by the press — than her more famous British counterparts, Margrethe was considered an accessible monarch. According to Vogue, her bold design choices and occasionally stern and direct addresses to the Danish people only strengthened her popularity. It came as a great shock to most Danes when, in December 2023, their queen announced her intent to abdicate the following January, citing her declining health (per The Guardian). The throne would pass to her eldest son, the Crown Prince Frederik.

For Danes, the crown prince was already a familiar and popular figure, one with a lot of goodwill from his people despite sadness at his mother's departure. International observers grew curious about this 55-year-old king-in-waiting. Here is the story of Frederik's life and career as crown prince.