The Richard Dawson Family Feud Scandal That Was Kept A Secret

"Family Feud" first aired on ABC in 1976. Since then, thousands of episodes have been broadcast, and it has appeared in numerous incarnations with several much-loved hosts. However, for many of the show's fans, it is impossible to hear the name of the show or its earworm of a theme song without conjuring the image of its most iconic star: Richard Dawson. Dawson fronted the show at its peak between 1976 and 1985, during which time it became the top daytime TV show in the United States (per The Globe and Mail). However, despite his popularity, Dawson had one habit that was initially controversial.

Dawson's charm was legendary. The host came to prominence as an actor on "Hogan's Heroes" before proving his improvisational abilities as a regular panelist on the game show "Match Game," effortlessly jousting with contestants and putting them at ease as they answered questions for big money prizes. Famously, Dawson had a proclivity for kissing women on "Family Feud" — often full on the mouth — a habit for which he gained the monicker "the Kissing Bandit," BayToday reported.

The idea of a gameshow host kissing every female contestant on the lips would be abhorrent to audiences in this day and age, though Dawson's defenders would likely write off his kissing guests as playful and a product of the time in which the show aired. But to say that the actor's stint as the "Kissing Bandit" was condoned by all viewers of "Family Feud" is false, and even those behind the show had their reservations. Indeed, they even acted on concerns from the public that rampant kissing could cause the spreading of STIs.