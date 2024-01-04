The Horrifying Symbolic Origins Of Godzilla

In 1956, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" hit U.S. theaters as an imported version of Japan's 1954 "Godzilla," or "Gojira" (ゴジラ) by the original title. Audiences outside of Japan might have tilted their heads, smirked, chuckled at the visuals, and thought nothing more than, "Haha, funny monster goes boom in funny monster flick." Few understood that the movie was a form of mourning, and a message.

A mere nine years prior in 1945 the United States had detonated the uranium bomb "Little Boy" and plutonium bomb "Fat Man" over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, respectively. Exact numbers are hard to determine, but the bombs incinerated over 200,000 people, mostly civilians, and razed both cities to the ground. Nuclear fallout riddled survivors with cancer and other diseases and their children with birth defects. Those survivors — "hibakusha" in Japanese — describe to this day horrors that only they beheld and know.

The plot of the original "Godzilla" is straightforward and even contains the precise element of national trauma that the movie intended to articulate: nuclear weaponry. In the movie, a nuclear bomb explosion awakens an ancient monster from the ocean: Godzilla. That monster, as the movie's original trailer on YouTube says, is a "titan of terror wiping out a city of 6 million in a holocaust of flame." Could things get clearer? NBC News says that moviegoers in Japan left theaters crying. And yet, the U.S. import version left out elements critical to understanding Godzilla's symbolic sociopolitical meaning.