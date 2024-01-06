The Brutal 1972 Murder Of Juanita Todd Remains Unsolved To This Day

The police found her in a pool of blood on the floor of her apartment in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania (above). At least 15 hours earlier, someone had stabbed Juanita Todd, a 22-year-old mother of two, multiple times and then wrapped a bed sheet around her neck, according to a 1972 story in The Times Leader. Officers had responded after receiving an anonymous tip. When they got there they found one of Todd's daughters, just 18 months old, sitting near her head. The other baby — a 5-month-old — was still in her crib.

At the time, the police told the newspaper they had "no suspects" for the murder that took place on September 28, 1972. More than 50 years later, the police seem no closer to finding her killer. Her daughter Odetta, who officers found near the body, and her younger sister, Tamu, have been searching for answers to the brutal killing of their mother. "I realized if we're going to try and get any closure in this, we have to face — we have to face it," Odetta told Dateline. "So, no matter how painful it is, we have to face it. I have to face it."