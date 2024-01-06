Here's Where Jackie Kennedy Is Buried

When Jacqueline "Jackie" Bouvier Kennedy Onassis died on May 19, 1994, America said goodbye to one of the most prominent and celebrated women of the 20th century. Alongside her husband, President John F. Kennedy, she represented a bold and aspirational image of the U.S. in the 1960s. At the heart of the Kennedy clan, she had helped to establish a dynasty that — though shaken by multiple tragic losses — has become mythic in the imagination of many Americans. Eventually, it became the symbol of national mourning after JFK's horrifying assassination on November 22, 1963. JFK's funeral took place just three days later, with his remains interred at his gravesite in Virginia's Arlington National Cemetery. Jackie, who of course was present, visited the grave a year later with her two children and placed lilies on his monument. According to The Daily Beast, by doing this Jackie signaled the end of a year-long period of mourning that had cast a cloud over the nation in the wake of one of the most seismic crimes in its history.

It was here that Jackie herself was buried after her death from non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Though she was remarried to the ultra-wealthy Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis in 1968 — taking his name — her new husband himself died in 1975. As she was unmarried at the time of her death, it was deemed appropriate that she be buried alongside her first husband.