What We Know About Where Loretta Lynn's Fortune Went After She Died

Just before the iconic country singer Loretta Lynn died, she spoke to her daughter, Peggy Lynn. "Honey, your daddy's here and I'm going to heaven, he told me he's taking me by the hand and he's taking me to heaven tonight," she told Peggy (via WYMT). Lynn died peacefully in her sleep on October 4, 2022, at her estate in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, per the Associated Press.

In her 90 years, Lynn put out a string of hit records — her most famous song being "Coal Miner's Daughter" — and a fortune of $65 million, per CelebrityNetWorth. She also amassed a brood of children and grandchildren. By the time she began her recording career in the early 1960s she already had four children and later had twin girls, Peggy and Patsy Lynn. According to the tabloid Radar Online, an unnamed family friend said that before she died, the country legend planned her own funeral and began converting as much of her estate into cash as possible for her children and grandchildren.