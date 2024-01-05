Who Is Darts Champion Luke Humphries?

It was the Cinderella story turned Cinderella as runner-up. When the darts were thrown and the dust had settled, 16-year old Luke Littler would not, in fact, be the winner of the 2023/24 Professional Darts Corporation's (PDC) world championship. Though press coverage and viewer sympathies were firmly in his corner going into the match and he did hold a lead for a time, Littler was defeated by veteran player Luke Humphries (via The Guardian).

Speaking to Sky Sport after the match, Littler took the defeat in stride, expressing gratitude for making it to the final (via NPR). Humphries had nothing but praise for his rival after winning. "All day, in the back of my mind, I've been thinking: 'Get this won now, because he's going to dominate world darts soon,'" he said after the match (via The Guardian). But if Littler was the darling of the darts world for much of the season, Humphries' own story was of strong interest to darts fans — and received fresh focus in the press after his victory.