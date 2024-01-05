Who Is Luke Littler, The Teen Causing A Buzz In The Pro Darts World?

Darts is a big deal in Britain. As well as hosting the PDC World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace in London, Brits make up the vast majority of champions in the sport, which first developed in English pubs in the 19th century. However, it rarely gets the attention it did in January 2024, when Luke Littler — whose name was practically unknown to all but the most hardcore darts enthusiasts — made it to the World Darts Championship at the tender age of 16.

His prodigious run was without precedent, with no teenager before him ever making it to the final. The youngest to make it that far before Littler was 21-year-old Kirk Shepherd in 2008, while the youngest winner, Michael van Gerwen, was a comparatively worldly 24 when he took home the trophy in 2014. As Littler's name splashed across the British newspapers, both darts fans and those with no prior interest in the sport all wanted to find out more about the hottest new name in sports. It emerged that the prodigy was born in Runcorn and raised in Warrington — near the northern English city of Liverpool — and first played darts in a town with a strong darts heritage. Littler comes from humble beginnings, but he had already built himself a large following within the darts community as a result of his constant appearances at tournaments across the country. Being too young to drive, his early career was supported by his parents, who have driven him to darts events.