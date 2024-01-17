The Most Popular Jobs 300 Years Ago

In the early decades of the 18th century, religion was central to daily life in Europe and its colonies. With so many people trooping into and out of churches, few figures were as prominent as preachers. Though the variety of clergy and how they operated varied from community to community, it was still often a plum job. Ministers were often highly educated and established themselves as highly respected social fixtures.

Things weren't always hunky-dory for clergy, however. By the 1700s, the Enlightenment had led to increasingly secular thought, while the church began to stagnate — with dwindling congregations to show for it. Then, as the 1720s came to a close, a religious revival now known as the Great Awakening began to take root in the American colonies. One of the most prominent and controversial figures of this period was Jonathan Edwards, a New England minister whose 1741 sermon, "Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God," emphasized divine judgment and the innately fallen nature of humanity.

Despite Edwards' reputation (he was fired from one parish in 1750), the widespread popularity of other ministers meant that the Great Awakening was there to stay. The common messages of humanity's sin, God's forgiveness, and the highly personalized relationship with the Divine proved compelling. The Great Awakening revitalized Christianity in America and kept preachers prominent.