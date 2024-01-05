Inside David Soul's Relationship With Starsky & Hutch Co-Star Paul Michael Glaser

There's a reason the William Shatner and George Takei feud is so notorious. Well, more than one reason — the perennial success of "Star Trek" and the pair bringing up grievances with each other well into old age has something to do with it. But it's generally the case that bickering co-stars make for more dramatic stories which, the thinking often goes, makes for better copy. Given the choice between bickering on the set of "Star Trek" and warm, fuzzy feelings between the stars of "Starsky & Hutch," what gossip magazine is going to push the latter story?

But the relationship between Paul Michael Glaser (Starsky) and David Soul (Hutch) is compelling in all the ways the Shatner-Takei feud isn't. It's the story of co-workers who became best friends through the experience of producing a hit TV show together. The set of "Starsky & Hutch" wasn't the first place the two met. Speaking to The Sunday Post, Soul said they were acquainted before they were cast on the show. But when they were put together as colleagues, they immediately fell into sync — in thinking the show was a dud, they said during an appearance on "Richard & Judy" in 2004 (via YouTube).

But ABC disagreed, and the show got underway. And having accepted the parts of Starsky and Hutch, the two leads went all in on making the best of it. "We had the same kind of drive in our careers at that point to make something happen," Glaser told the Archive of American Television, "and we were more determined and more adamant on trying to do something of quality."